In Bangkok, Thailand, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was named the Footballer of the Year by the Asian Football Confederation. The 34-year-old goalkeeper became the first keeper to receive this distinction since it was introduced in 1994, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Fifth recipient from Iran

Beiranvand became the fifth representative of Iran to be recognized as the continent’s best footballer. Previously, the award was received by Khodadad Azizi, Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia and Ali Karimi.

The goalkeeper was honored for his performances for Tractor club and Iran’s national team. He finished ahead of other nominees from Saudi Arabia, Feras Al-Brikan and Salem Al-Dawsari. Beiranvand was also recognized for his performance at the World Cup, where Iran’s national team narrowly missed out on reaching the playoffs.

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Other ceremony awards

Kim Kyong Yong of North Korea was named Asia’s Women’s Footballer of the Year. She was honored for her play with Negogyan, which won the AFC Women’s Champions League. She became the second footballer from North Korea to receive this award.

Go Kuroda was named Men’s Coach of the Year after leading Japanese club Machida Zelvia to the final of the elite AFC Champions League. In the decisive match, the team lost to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli, coached by Matthias Jaissle. Iranian Marzieh Jafari received the Women’s Coach of the Year award for a second consecutive time for her work with Bam Khatoon, while South Korean Lee Kang-in and Australian Caitlin Foord were named International Footballers of the Year.

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