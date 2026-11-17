A Tehran Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced director Jafar Panahi to five years and one month in prison. The court also ordered his passport confiscated and banned him from traveling abroad and using social media for two years, Variety reports.

Cannes Festival reaction

The Cannes Film Festival condemned the prosecution of Panahi and called for the restrictions to be lifted, saying they prevent the director from traveling, working and expressing himself freely. The festival also called on the international community, artists, festivals and cultural institutions to join efforts to prevent the director's imprisonment.

Cannes stated that Panahi's case concerns not only one filmmaker, but also artists' right to think, create and express themselves without fear of imprisonment. The festival stressed that artists should not be imprisoned for their work, ideas or self-expression.

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Previous cases and award

Panahi had already received a one-year prison sentence and a two-year ban on leaving Iran under a separate 2025 ruling. Another court case related to his filmmaking activities remains pending.

The director has repeatedly faced persecution by the Iranian authorities. In 2010, he was banned from making films, speaking to the press and leaving the country, but he continued working secretly. In 2022, Panahi was arrested again and released about seven months later.

In 2025, Panahi won the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or for the film “It Was Just an Accident.” The film was inspired by his experience in prison. In March 2026, the director returned to Iran after traveling abroad, including to the United States, where he presented the film.

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