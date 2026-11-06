IREN said that more than $4 billion in annual recurring revenue it expected to receive in 2026 will be deferred until at least January. According to CNBC, the company attributed this to a customer-requested change and delivery timelines. IREN added that the payment receipt could also be postponed until February.

IREN financial results

For the quarter, IREN’s revenue rose 66% from the previous quarter to $228 million. This exceeded analysts’ average estimate of $221 million, as cited by LSEG. Revenue from the AI Cloud division more than doubled to $200 million.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $263 million from $684 million in the previous period. IREN receives the remainder of its revenue from bitcoin mining, a business that was the company’s main focus before it shifted toward artificial intelligence services.

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Contracts and capital expenditures

IREN said its order backlog increased 22% compared with the previous period, reaching $20.3 billion. About two-thirds of this volume is attributable to counterparties with investment-grade credit ratings. According to the company, its $4 billion annual recurring revenue target is fully contracted and funded.

IREN co-CEO Daniel Roberts told CNBC that there is a “disconnect” between the public market situation and customer demand. The company plans to spend $15 billion on capital investments by the end of the fiscal year: $9 billion consists of cash and committed financing, while another $6 billion is targeted financing dependent on market conditions.

IREN also reported an expansion of an existing contract with one of the leading AI labs and said it has contracts with Nvidia, Microsoft and 13 other customers.

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