The Irish Data Protection Commission has fined Match Group, the owner of the dating app Tinder, €11 million. The regulator said that the service did not provide users with a full copy of their personal data upon request, Politico reports.

Shortcomings in the data access tool

The review concerned Tinder's Download My Data tool, which allows users to download information about themselves. The Irish regulator launched an investigation into its compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, GDPR, in January 2020.

According to the Commission's findings, the tool did not provide all users' personal data: certain categories of information were omitted, or people were offered only a summary instead of complete data. The regulator noted that this did not comply with a person's right to access the personal data held by the company.

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The company will appeal the decision

In addition to the fine, Match Group received an official reprimand and an order to bring its data processing into compliance with the GDPR within three months. Graham Doyle, Deputy Commissioner of the Irish Data Protection Commission, noted that automated access tools can be useful, but they must transparently show people exactly what data they are being provided.

A Match Group representative said that the company would appeal the decision. The company also said that Tinder had cooperated with the regulator throughout the investigation and supports the privacy protection mechanisms created for users.

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