In Ireland, a collection of 12,000 books that were deemed indecent or obscene in different years will be transferred from the Ministry of Justice in Dublin to the National Archives. Along with the publications, the archive will receive registers, minutes and notes from the Censorship of Publications Board, which record the grounds for the bans.

Books and periodicals were kept in a room at the ministry on St Stephen’s Green, to which the public had no access. The collection is to be moved after Christmas as part of the repeal of Ireland’s censorship laws, The Guardian reports.

Publications from 1926–1996

The collection covers publications banned between 1926 and 1996, including popular fiction, classic literature and academic works. Censorship restrictions applied to works in which authorities saw allusions to sexual immorality, as well as references to family planning, contraception or violence.

The banned books included Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Brendan Behan’s Borstal Boy, D. H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover and Edna O’Brien’s The Country Girls. According to National Archives director Orlaith McBride, censors paid attention not only to the content but also to the images on book covers. She cited as an example the cover of The Country Girls, which, she said, shows the outline of a woman’s body.

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Censorship board documents

Registers, notes and letters from citizens and interested groups have already been transferred to the National Archives for conservation. They are later planned to be made available to the public. McBride said these documents explain the decisions to impose bans and reflect the censors’ approach.

Many books in the collection are first editions and are in a fragile condition because of their age, so visitors will not be allowed to read them directly. The publications will be conserved, catalogued and stored at the National Archives.

In 1926, after gaining independence, the Irish Free State established the Committee on “Evil Literature.” Its recommendations led to the creation of the Censorship of Publications Board and an appeals board. Censors reviewed materials sent by citizens, customs and tax service employees, as well as books received through a Times Book Club subscription.

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