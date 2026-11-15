Ireland’s rugby team defeated Fiji 43:15 in a Nations Championship match in Dublin, Ireland, on November 14. This result allowed the Irish team to remain among the contenders for a place in the final of the new tournament.

Advantage after the break

Ireland led 17:15 after the first half. In the second half, the team extended its lead and finished the match with a 28-point advantage.

After the victory, Ireland has 20 points in the Northern Hemisphere teams’ table. It is level with England on that total and one point behind France, Channel NewsAsia reports.

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Ireland score seven tries

Wingers Tommy O’Brien and Robert Baloucoune scored two tries each for the winners. Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter and Nick Timoney also scored one try each.

Fiji scored two tries in the middle of the first half, through Josua Tuisova and team captain Peceli Yato. These scoring plays came four minutes apart.

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