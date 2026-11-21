Ireland’s rugby team defeated South Africa 20:17 in a Nations Championship match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 21. At the same time, South Africa, the reigning world champions, earned a losing bonus point and secured their place in the tournament final.

Ireland’s first-half advantage

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Ireland dominated the first half and led 17:10 at the break. Rob Baloucoune scored two tries, while Ronan Kelleher added another.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus watched the match from a hotel as he served the first of a six-match suspension.

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Marx’s try did not change the result

In the second half, Sam Prendergast kicked a penalty to extend Ireland’s lead to 10 points. Malcolm Marx’s try before the 60th minute reduced South Africa’s deficit to three points, but the team could not break through the Irish defence.

The defeat was South Africa’s second in a row. Ireland can no longer catch England in the Northern Hemisphere teams’ table, but secured a top-three finish and participation in one of the marquee matches of the final weekend, scheduled for November 27–29 at Twickenham Stadium.

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