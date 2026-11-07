Ireland's rugby team defeated Argentina 42:12 in Dublin, Ireland, in a Nations Championship match. Hugo Keenan scored a hat-trick, while the Irish scored six tries at the Aviva Stadium. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Lead before the break

Argentina opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but the hosts quickly seized the initiative. Before the break, Keenan crossed the line twice, while Dan Sheehan scored another try. The first half ended with Ireland leading 21:5.

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After play resumed, Sam Prendergast scored his first try for the national team, earning Ireland a bonus point. Keenan later took his tally of tries in the match to three, while Ronan Kelleher scored the team's sixth try. Mateo Carreras scored two tries for Argentina.

Upcoming tournament matches

Before the weekend began, Ireland were in fourth place in the northern section of the new tournament. The team will next play home matches against Fiji and South Africa, after which the final matches will take place at Twickenham Stadium. Argentina will travel to Italy and France for their next matches.

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