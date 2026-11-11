Ireland has expanded the powers of its navy, allowing it to board and inspect suspicious vessels amid concerns over the security of undersea cables. About 75% of transatlantic cables pass through or near Irish waters, connecting North America and Europe, Al Jazeera reports.

Cables and Russian vessels

Ireland is an important hub for US technology corporations, including Google, Microsoft and Meta, and also has a growing number of data centres. The activity of Russian vessels near undersea infrastructure in recent years has heightened concerns that the cables could become targets of interference.

In November 2024, the Russian vessel Yantar, officially described as an oceanographic research ship, was tracked near undersea infrastructure in the Irish Sea. Ireland's navy escorted it out of the country's exclusive economic zone. Two months later, the UK Ministry of Defence said that the vessel had lingered over critical undersea infrastructure in British waters.

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Limited defence capabilities

Ireland is a militarily neutral state and is not a member of NATO. According to the report, the country has the lowest defence spending in the EU as a share of GDP, and its navy has no submarines. Senator Tom Clonan said that neutrality should not hinder the strengthening of the state's defence capabilities.

In March, Defence Minister Helen McEntee named protection against new threats in Irish waters as a priority, including threats from vessels linked to the so-called Russian shadow fleet. These are old, often uninsured tankers used to transport Russian oil while bypassing Western sanctions. Russia, an aggressor state, rejects the term “shadow fleet,” calling it a political fabrication.

Former Irish Ambassador to the United States Daniel Mulhall stressed that protecting the cables requires international cooperation, as a significant part of the digital infrastructure important to the Western economy passes through Irish waters.

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