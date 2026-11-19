Ireland’s rugby team will field Dan Sheehan at No. 8 in the Nations Championship match against South Africa, which will take place on November 21 in Dublin. Sheehan usually plays as a hooker, but this time he will also captain the team. Sky Sports News reports on Ireland’s lineup.

Forced change in Ireland’s lineup

Ireland cannot count on three back-row players due to injuries — Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen. It will be only Sheehan’s second career match at No. 8. He first played there for Leinster against Munster in a URC match last month at Aviva Stadium.

Full-back Hugo Keenan, centre Robbie Henshaw and Joe McCarthy, who will play in the second row, have returned to Ireland’s starting lineup. Sam Prendergast will start at fly-half after an appeal over his hip-drop tackle was dismissed on Wednesday. Jamison Gibson-Park will retain his place at scrum-half, while Craig Casey will remain among the substitutes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

South Africa bring back Eben Etzebeth

South Africa have made five changes to their starting lineup following their defeat to France in Paris. The team have recalled experienced lock Eben Etzebeth, who, alongside Ruan Nortje, could make his 148th appearance for the national team — a record for the Springboks.

Cameron Hanekom will play at No. 8 as Jasper Wiese is serving a four-match suspension after receiving a red card in the match against France. Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw have also been named in the starting lineup. The team’s back line remains unchanged: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Morne van den Berg will play at fly-half and scrum-half respectively.

Read us on