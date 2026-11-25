Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell has made two changes to the starting lineup for the match against Australia. Friday’s game at Twickenham Stadium will determine the fifth and sixth places in the Nations Championship, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Changes to the starting lineup

Ulster players Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney have been included in the starting side. It will be Stockdale’s first match during the current international window: he will play on the wing in place of Mack Hansen, who is not included in the matchday squad.

Timoney will take the number eight position. Dan Sheehan, who captained the team in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris and played in that position against South Africa, has been suspended.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Timoney started against Argentina and Fiji earlier this month and came off the bench in the match against South Africa. Tadhg Beirne will again captain Ireland in the game against Australia.

Ireland squad

The starting lineup will also include Hugo Keenan, Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, Ryan Baird, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter.

James McNabney and Nathan Doak have been named on the bench. McNabney missed the previous match due to a concussion sustained in the game against Fiji. The replacements also include Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole and Thomas Clarkson — a trio of front-row players known within the team as the "Tom Squad".

Read us on