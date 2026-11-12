Ireland’s rugby team have made seven changes to the lineup for Saturday’s Nations Championship match against Fiji. Ulster forward James McNabney could make his debut for the national team after being named among the replacements, BBC Sport reports.

Changes due to injuries

Head coach Andy Farrell has moved Nick Timoney to number eight due to injuries to Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen. Mack Hansen will play at full-back in place of Hugo Keenan, who was left out of the squad after scoring a hat-trick of tries against the Pumas.

Jamie Osborne, Bundee Aki, Tommy O’Brien and Jamison Gibson-Park have been included in the backline. Rob Baloucoune and Sam Prendergast retained their places in the team.

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Beirne’s first match as captain

Ronan Kelleher will start at hooker as Dan Sheehan will miss the match due to concussion. James Ryan will partner Tadhg Beirne in the second row, with Beirne set to captain Ireland for the first time. Joe McCarthy was left out of the team.

Former World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier has returned at openside flanker. Alongside McNabney, the replacements include Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey.

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