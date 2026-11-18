Ireland rugby player Sam Prendergast will be able to play in Saturday's Nations Championship match against South Africa. The disciplinary committee dismissed a citing for the 23-year-old fly-half's alleged dangerous play, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Committee decision

Prendergast became the first player to be referred for disciplinary review under World Rugby's new rules. The case concerned an alleged hip-drop tackle on Peceli Yato in the first half of last Saturday's match in Dublin.

Ireland won that match 43:15. Yato was injured during the incident and left the field shortly after scoring a try. Prendergast was not penalized during the match, but was subsequently referred for disciplinary review.

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Positions of the parties

The committee said it heard detailed evidence from Prendergast, as well as the positions of Irish rugby legal representative Derek Hegarty and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. The committee members unanimously decided that the player had demonstrated grounds for the citing to be dismissed.

The incident also prompted a reaction from South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus. He suggested that Prendergast would avoid punishment on a technicality. Erasmus's comments about refereeing after his team's defeat to France last Friday resulted in a six-match suspension from World Rugby.

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