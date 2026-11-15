Isamaa proposes cutting MPs’ base salaries by 10% — ERR News

In Estonia, the Isamaa party proposes reducing the base salaries of Riigikogu members by approximately 10% in the next composition of parliament, which will be elected in March 2027. The initiative also provides for a transition to a more gradual mechanism for increasing MPs’ salaries.

Isamaa’s proposal

As ERR News reports, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu said that in recent years, the salary growth of other senior officials had been more restrained in line with cost-saving policies, but this did not apply to parliament. According to him, reducing the base salary should restore the previous ratio between the salaries of MPs and other senior officials.

As of April 1, 2026, the monthly salary of a Riigikogu member is €6,655.81. Reinsalu claims that the proposed changes would make it possible to save around €10 million over four years. He also noted that Isamaa has not yet discussed the initiative with other political forces.

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Reform Party’s position

Reform Party parliamentary group chairwoman Onne Pillak said that the government is already preparing amendments to the law on the salaries of senior officials. According to her, the party discussed the possibility of slowing the growth of MPs’ salaries, as well as ministers’ salaries, but the specific indicator has yet to be determined.

Pillak believes that it would be advisable to adopt the decision within a single government bill. She did not rule out that Isamaa’s bill could be combined with the government initiative if their provisions are similar in substance.

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