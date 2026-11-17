The Spanish government and 20 other countries have committed to reducing national obesity prevalence rates by 5% by 2030. The commitment was adopted as part of a global call to action against obesity launched jointly with the World Health Organization and UNICEF, Health Policy Watch reports.

Three areas of action

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than one billion people are currently living with obesity. According to him, there are now more school-age children with obesity than children who are underweight.

The strategy provides for three levels of action: prevention for the entire population, early intervention for people at increased risk, and access to effective, stigma-free treatment for people living with obesity. Preventive measures include taxes on sugary drinks, clear food labelling, restrictions on advertising unhealthy food to children, and healthy meals in schools.

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Spain's plan

Spain's Minister of Health, Mónica García Gómez, said that governments have the evidence, tools and opportunities to act effectively. According to her, Spain has involved 18 ministers in implementing a national plan to reduce childhood obesity.

WHO defines obesity as a form of malnutrition and a chronic, complex disease that increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and certain types of cancer. Since 1990, its prevalence among adults has more than doubled, while among adolescents it has increased fourfold. In 2025, obesity became the most common form of malnutrition among children and adolescents aged 5 to 19.

In addition to Spain, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Egypt, Eswatini, Ireland, Jordan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Seychelles, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay joined the call. These countries are participants in the WHO Acceleration Plan to Stop Obesity, adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2022.

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