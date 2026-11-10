Two NH90 helicopters from the Paznic tactical aviation detachment of the Spanish Air and Space Force were scrambled for the first time as part of an international NATO mission in Romania. They took off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in response to reports of unidentified drones.

As AeroTime reports, the drones disappeared before the helicopters had to engage with them. Both NH90s subsequently returned to base. Spain's Defence General Staff described the sortie as the first operational scramble involving a Spanish helicopter deployed on an international NATO mission.

Helicopters for counter-drone operations

The Paznic detachment began its rotation as part of NATO's enhanced mission to patrol Romania's airspace on July 31, 2026. The Spanish contingent consists of seven F/A-18M Hornet fighters, one A400M tanker aircraft, three NH90 helicopters and approximately 200 service members. The deployment is scheduled to last until the end of November 2026.

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NATO had previously noted that the NH90s would join during the final stage of the rotation specifically for counter-drone missions. Lieutenant Colonel Alberto B. Calvo López stated that the helicopters do not replace the F-18s but complement them. According to him, fighters have advantages in speed, range and sensor operations, while helicopters are more flexible against targets flying low, slowly or operating in an unconventional manner.

Previous fighter scrambles

As of November 6, the Paznic detachment had conducted 37 scramble sorties. On August 16, a Spanish F/A-18 shot down a drone that entered Romanian airspace from Moldova. On July 24, a Romanian F-16 shot down for the first time a drone that had intruded into the country's airspace.

On August 20, in another incident, a Romanian F-16 fired its cannon at a maritime drone that was drifting near a gas platform in the Black Sea. The involvement of the NH90s is part of NATO's transition to integrated air and missile defence, combining fighter patrols, ground-based air defence and counter-drone capabilities.

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