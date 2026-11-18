Former Spain national team midfielder Juan Mata has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38. BBC Sport reports.

Titles with the Spain national team

Mata made 41 appearances for the national team. He was part of the squad that won the 2010 World Cup and claimed the European Championship title two years later. In the Euro 2012 final against Italy, which ended 4–0, the footballer scored a goal.

Club career

A graduate of Real Madrid's academy, he moved to Valencia in 2007. In August 2011, he became a Chelsea player, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with the club.

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In January 2014, Mata joined Manchester United. With the club, he won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup before leaving the team in 2022. The Spaniard later played for Turkey's Galatasaray, Japan's Vissel Kobe, as well as Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory.

The footballer said that football would not disappear from his life, although he is ending his professional career.

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