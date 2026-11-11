The National Institute of Statistics, Istat, forecasts that Italy’s GDP will grow by 0.9% in 2026 and by 0.6% in 2027. In 2025, the country’s economy grew by 0.6%, ANSA English reports.

The role of domestic demand

According to Istat’s estimate, domestic demand excluding inventories will be the main driver of economic growth. Its contribution to GDP dynamics may amount to 1.2 percentage points in 2026 and 0.6 percentage points in 2027.

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Net external demand, according to the statistical agency’s forecast, will have no impact on economic growth in 2026. In 2027, its contribution is expected to be slightly positive.

Inflation forecast

At the same time, Istat expects inflation to accelerate due to rising commodity prices. The deflator of household consumption expenditure is forecast at 3.3% in 2026 and is expected to decline to 2.8% in 2027.

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