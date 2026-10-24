In Taiwan, China may increase pressure on the relatives of politicians whom Beijing calls “die-hard Taiwanese separatists” in order to influence upcoming local elections. This was stated in an update by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War, prepared jointly with the American Enterprise Institute, Taipei Times reports.

Sanctions against a politician’s father’s company

Analysts drew attention to sanctions against VWAY, a company owned by Shen Tu-cheng, the father of Democratic Progressive Party legislator and Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office announced the restrictions last Wednesday.

The sanctions prohibit VWAY from trading with organizations, enterprises and individuals in China. According to ISW, Beijing is likely targeting relatives in order to pressure the politicians themselves to stop activities that Chinese authorities view as promoting Taiwan’s independence.

Puma Shen was added in October 2024 to a list of about a dozen people whom China calls “die-hard separatists.” Under Beijing’s 2024 legal interpretations of its anti-secession law, these people may face severe punishment, including the death penalty.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other cases mentioned

The authors of the update also cited examples of other measures they described as coercive. The brother of United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao was denied entry to China at the beginning of the month. The nephew of Interior Minister Liu Shih-fang lost his job in China in April.

The update separately mentioned the arrest in California of a woman suspected of allegedly monitoring the son of President William Lai on behalf of China. Lai, Shen and Liu are members of the Democratic Progressive Party, which, according to ISW’s assessment, considers Taiwan and China to be separate countries.

ISW suggested that Beijing may be stepping up coercive measures against Puma Shen ahead of the local elections on November 28. According to the Taipei Trust in Democracy Association, last month Shen trailed Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang by 1.2 points, while the latest poll by the same organization showed him leading by 17 points.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office and the Jun Zhengping account affiliated with the Chinese military also criticized television host Kevin Tsai for taking part in Shen’s campaign event. Analysts noted that even if Shen does not withdraw from the race, public persecution could discourage Taiwanese public figures from cooperating with him or supporting his views.

Read us on