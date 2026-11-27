Italy's national rugby team defeated Fiji 23:21 in the match for 11th place at the inaugural Nations Championship in London, United Kingdom. The decisive moment was a penalty kicked by fullback Tommaso Allan 13 minutes before the end of the game. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Italy's first victory

Italy quickly took a 17:0 lead, scoring two tries in the opening quarter of the match. They were scored by centre Federico Mori and hooker Giacomo Nicotera. It was the Italians' first victory in the tournament: before that, they had lost all six group-stage matches.

A week earlier, Fiji defeated Italy 21:16 in Udine. The success in the match for 11th place was a relief for the team coached by Gonzalo Quesada, which suffered a series of injuries during the tournament.

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Fiji's comeback

The Fijians seized the initiative thanks to their speed in contesting the ball and an advantage in physical contact. Fullback Ponipati Loganimasi, winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa and number eight Kitione Salawa scored tries for the team. After that, Fiji took the lead, 21:20.

However, the team infringed at a scrum, after which Allan converted a penalty and restored Italy's lead. At the end of the match, the Italians repelled their opponents' attacks and preserved the winning score. Fiji captain Isoa Nasilasila said his team conceded territory to their opponents and failed to use its opportunities.

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