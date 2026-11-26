Italy's Chamber of Deputies has finally approved an education decree that limits the share of foreign students in each classroom to 30%. The document also bans attendance at schools with one's face covered, Anadolu Agency reports.

Vote in the Chamber of Deputies

One hundred forty-two deputies voted in favor of the decree, 112 voted against it, and four abstained. The government tied the adoption of the document to a confidence vote, while opposition representatives held protest placards during the vote.

Augusta Montaruli, deputy leader of the parliamentary group of the ruling Brothers of Italy party, said the 30% cap is intended to prevent segregation in classrooms. According to her, the decree also strengthens Italian language teaching.

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Integration and other changes

Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said these measures would promote “genuine integration” through knowledge of the Italian language and adherence to common rules. He also said that the document expands protections for students with disabilities, provides more funding for textbooks, and supports efforts to combat bullying and cyberbullying.

Criticism from the opposition and publishers

Elly Schlein, leader of the opposition Democratic Party, called the decree “terrible” and urged the government to invest in school buildings and staff. Deputy Irene Manzi said the cap would divide children by origin and could force them to change schools if the limit is exceeded in a classroom.

The decree also sets the price of digital textbooks at half the cost of printed ones. The Italian Publishers Association opposed the provision, saying it would provide families with only a minor financial benefit and could endanger jobs in the publishing industry.

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