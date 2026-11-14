Italy’s data protection authority fined Meta Platforms €805 million for accessing Android users’ photos and videos without their consent or notification. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Access through a Facebook feature

According to the Italian regulator, Meta had access to photos and videos from Android users’ personal galleries through a feature in the Facebook app. It offered users materials from their galleries that they could publish on the social network.

Within 60 days, the company must disable this feature by default and separately obtain users’ consent for its use. At the time of the regulator’s announcement, Meta was unavailable for comment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation and new feature

The investigation was launched in 2025. It did not cover the potential use of gallery content to train artificial intelligence models; Meta denied this practice.

The Italian authority also reserved the right to separately assess a new feature launched in 2026 that allows user gallery content to be processed in the cloud. The fine amounts to approximately 0.47% of the group’s global revenue.

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