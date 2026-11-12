Italy’s national team defeated France 3-1 in Milan in the fifth-round match of the Nations League and moved into first place in the group. The French team played without Kylian Mbappé and Aurélien Tchouaméni and had held a three-point advantage over the Italians before the match. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match.

France’s quick goal and the hosts’ response

France opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma unsuccessfully started an attack from his own goal and gave the ball to Michael Olise, who took advantage of the mistake and scored.

The Italians equalized in the 26th minute: Francesco Esposito played well in the penalty area and sent the ball into the net. The first half ended 1-1, and after the break both teams came out with no changes to their line-ups.

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Penalty and Italy’s decisive advantage

In the 60th minute, Esposito failed to convert a penalty. However, just three minutes later the Italians took the lead: Davide Frattesi finished an attack after Federico Dimarco’s pass into the penalty area. During the hosts’ second goal, France coach Zinedine Zidane reacted emotionally to the events near the pitch.

In the 75th minute, Francesco Esposito converted another penalty kick. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan was unable to save the ball, and Italy held on to their advantage until the final whistle. It was Zidane’s first defeat in charge of France after three wins and one draw in the previous Nations League matches.

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