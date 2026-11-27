Italy's national basketball team defeated Türkiye 86:72 at home in a Group J match of the second round of European qualifying for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The defeat was the first of the qualifying campaign for the Turkish team, Anadolu Agency reports.

Change of leader after the first quarter

The game began evenly: Momo Diouf scored effectively for Italy, while Malachi Flynn and Furkan Korkmaz scored for Türkiye. In the ninth minute, Onuralp Bitim made a three-pointer, after which the visitors took a 20:13 lead.

The Italians responded with a 9:0 run, including two three-pointers late in the quarter, and finished it leading 22:20. At the start of the second period, Türkiye regained the lead, 25:22, with Doğuş Özdemiroğlu playing an important role.

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Decisive third quarter

Italy capitalized on their opponents' mistakes and opened a seven-point lead in the 16th minute, 38:31, after baskets by Nico Mannion. The Turkish team managed to retake the lead late in the first half: after a shot by Yiğit Onan, the score became 41:40. However, the hosts went into halftime leading 44:41.

In the third quarter, Italy outscored Türkiye 19:11 and led 63:52 before the final period. In the final 10 minutes, Metecan Birsen and Korkmaz helped cut the deficit to four points, but the Italians responded with four three-pointers and saw out the victory. It was Italy's sixth overall win in qualifying and its first in the second round.

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