Italy plans to develop its own vertical launcher for warships capable of launching cruise missiles for strikes against land targets. The new system is to be installed on FREMM EVO frigates and DDX-class destroyers, Breaking Defense reports.

Requirements for the new system

The project is included in Italy’s 2026–2028 Documento Programmatico Pluriennale, a multi-year defense document. It states that the launcher must be compatible with the Stratus LO missile, a low-observable cruise missile for strikes against land targets that MBDA is developing for the armed forces of France, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The document does not name the launcher’s manufacturer. At the same time, the Italian specialized magazine Rivista Italian Difesa reported that the system will likely have a modular design with eight cells for storing and launching missiles.

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The Stratus LO missile and new ships

MBDA describes the Stratus LO as a very-long-range, high-subsonic low-observable missile. It is intended for deep-strike missions, anti-ship tasks, the destruction of enemy air-defense assets and engagement of important aerial targets.

The same defense plan also provides for the purchase of two FREMM EVO frigates. They are to be built by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo. In early November, the companies announced a restructuring of the venture that is expected to reduce frigate production time by 18 months. Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero had stated the goal of reducing the delivery time for FREMM-class ships from 54 to 36 months.

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