Italy’s Ministry of Transport has preliminarily approved Tesla Assisted Driving — the name Tesla uses in Europe for its Full Self-Driving Supervised system. Italy became the 12th European country to allow the use of this system and the first major EU market to make such a decision.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini announced the decision on Friday. According to him, the ministry granted permission after a thorough technical review of the possibility of using the system. Electrek notes that Tesla Europe announced the upcoming start of the system’s rollout but did not name an exact date.

The driver remains responsible

Tesla Assisted Driving is a Level 2 driver assistance system. It can steer, brake, accelerate the vehicle, navigate intersections and change lanes. At the same time, the driver must continuously monitor the road situation and bears full responsibility for operating the vehicle.

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Italy’s decision was made before an EU-wide vote. The EU committee considering whether to recognize the system across the bloc may vote no earlier than December.

Previous approvals in Europe

The Dutch vehicle certification authority RDW was the first to approve the system on April 10, under Article 39 of the EU regulation on vehicle type approval. After that, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia recognized authorization at the national level.

Before Italy’s decision, Tesla changed the name Full Self-Driving in Europe after Germany’s Ministry of Transport called it misleading. The company also reduced the permitted speed excess from 50% to 10% above the established limit. On November 16, the RDW approved stricter driver monitoring requirements, including the need to keep hands on the steering wheel at speeds above 130 km/h.

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