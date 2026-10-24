Italy repatriates five activists detained in West Bank — TimesLIVE

Italy repatriated five activists on the morning of October 24 after they were detained by Israeli security forces in the West Bank this week. Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported their release and return home, TimesLIVE reports.

Detention in Kiryat Arba

Israeli police detained the women on Thursday in Kiryat Arba along with other international activists. They were trying to protect Palestinian farmers harvesting olives in an area of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

On Friday evening, representatives of the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv visited the activists at the airport. Diplomats said they were in good physical condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Violence during the olive harvest

According to the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din, more than 330 incidents of settler violence have been recorded since the end of September, when this year’s olive harvest season began. These include attacks, thefts and damage to trees.

Palestinians, activists and the UN say violence has escalated sharply this year. Israeli security services, for their part, stress that they take violence and criminal activity seriously. According to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Agriculture, olives are the backbone of the Palestinian agricultural sector, which provides about 8% of GDP and more than 60,000 jobs.

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