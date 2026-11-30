Italy's national team defeated Spain in the Davis Cup final in Bologna and won the trophy for the fourth consecutive year. The decisive doubles match saw Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori beat Carlos Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers 6:2, 7:5, Sky Sports reports.

Victory in the doubles match

Before the decisive match, the teams exchanged wins in the singles encounters. In the opening match, Musetti lost the first set to Rafael Jodar before winning 6:7 (4:7), 6:2, 6:1 overall.

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Alcaraz levelled the score for Spain by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6:2, 7:6 (7:4). The Spaniard then took to the court in the doubles match alongside Granollers.

Championship ace

Vavassori converted Italy's first championship match point with an ace, after which the Italian team's players and coaches ran onto the court to celebrate the victory. Italy won the Davis Cup without their leader Jannik Sinner, who did not play due to injury.

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