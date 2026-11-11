Italy has launched an emergency initiative worth €5 million to provide immediate assistance to the population of the Gaza Strip in Palestine after severe flooding of camps for displaced people. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Emergency funding

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that flooding in recent days had further worsened the humanitarian situation in Gaza. According to him, the new aid program was activated through Italy's cooperation system to promptly support the population.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of bad weather

Heavy rain and strong winds flooded 70,000 tents, leaving displaced Palestinian families without shelter. Officials also said that damaged infrastructure and a lack of equipment were complicating the emergency response.

Need for shelter

According to the Government Media Office, the storm, which began late on Friday evening, also caused dozens of walls to collapse. Damage was preliminarily estimated at approximately $3 million. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, reported that 1.98 million people, or about 94% of Gaza's population, need shelter and other essential items. According to survey results in June, 58% of residents had critical or catastrophic housing needs.

Read us on