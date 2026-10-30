Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for the immediate release of five Italian activists detained on Thursday in the West Bank. They were accompanying Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest, ANSA reports.

Detention near al-Lubban al-Gharbiyeh

According to the Italian Foreign Ministry, the group was detained near the village of al-Lubban al-Gharbiyeh. At the time of the report, the activists were being held at a police station.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second case in a week

This is already the second similar incident in a week. Over the weekend, another group of five Italian activists was deported to Italy. They were also detained under similar circumstances while trying to help protect Palestinians from violence by Israeli settlers.

Italy's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, previously called the detention of the previous group of activists unacceptable because, he said, they had done nothing wrong.

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