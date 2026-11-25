Italian officials said that in 2026 the country allocated an amount equivalent to 2.8% of GDP to defense and internal security. At the same time, this figure is not stated directly in the country’s published defense budget, Defense News reports.

According to officials, 2.1% of GDP went to core defense spending, while another 0.7% was allocated to internal security. Rome thus says it has met an interim commitment made at the NATO summit in July, on the way to the Alliance’s target of spending 5% of GDP by 2035.

Structure of defense spending

NATO’s 5% of GDP target is divided into 3.5% for core defense spending and 1.5% for internal security spending. In Italy’s 2026 budget, spending on the army, navy and air force — investments, personnel, operations and maintenance — can be calculated at €23.6 billion. This is €1.1 billion more than last year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Of this amount, €9.33 billion is allocated to investments and procurement from the Ministry of Defense budget. After adding procurement funding from the Ministry of Enterprises, the total exceeds €12 billion. The aggregate value of spending under individual programs amounts to €12.77 billion.

Spending counted by NATO

The regular defense budget, which includes spending on the Carabinieri paramilitary police and other items, amounts to €32.4 billion. The integrated defense budget, which also covers all spending by the Ministry of Enterprises, funding for overseas military missions and EU funds for cyber defense, reached €36.79 billion.

After pensions and spending by other ministries that NATO classifies as defense expenditures were added, the amount rose to €48.31 billion, or 2.1% of GDP. The remaining 0.7% of GDP, according to the outlet’s anonymous government sources, is spent outside the defense budget on border control, counterterrorism, protection of energy infrastructure and crisis preparedness. Defense News estimated these expenditures at about €16.1 billion.

Read us on