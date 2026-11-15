Italy offers Germany observer status in GCAP — The Japan Times

Italy has officially offered Germany observer status in the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a joint program by Rome, London and Tokyo to develop a sixth-generation fighter jet. Such status is intended to become an immediate mechanism for exchanging information and a step toward Berlin's subsequent full membership in the program, The Japan Times reports.

Italy's position

Italy's Ministry of Defense stated that the country has always expressed its readiness to accept Germany into GCAP. The ministry emphasized that the proposal for observer status is not intended to limit Germany's future role in the program.

The Italian ministry's statement was a response to a Financial Times report. The publication had previously written that Italy had allegedly rejected a British initiative to consider Germany's accession and insisted on limited observer status without participation in the aircraft's design and development.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Germany's decision expected in March

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at the beginning of the month that he expects a decision on the country's possible accession to GCAP by the end of March. Germany had previously withdrawn from the Future Combat Air System project, which it was implementing with France.

The UK Ministry of Defence said that discussions on the possible accession of other countries would take place jointly with GCAP partners. The program envisages bringing a stealth sixth-generation fighter jet into service by the mid-2030s, although it has already faced budgetary pressure.

According to Pistorius, an alternative to GCAP could be a separate Airbus project in cooperation with other European partners, planned for the early 2040s.

Read us on