Italy has allocated €875 million to the sixth-generation GCAP fighter program in 2026, while cutting funding for new tanks and combat vehicles. The data are contained in Italy’s 2026 defense budget, which the Ministry of Defense submitted to parliament for approval, Defense News reports.

Funding for GCAP increased from €625 million last year and significantly exceeded the €275 million that the previous budget document projected for 2026. In 2027, Italy plans to spend €696 million on the program.

GCAP fighter program

GCAP provides for the development of a sixth-generation fighter jointly by Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan. In July, the participating countries awarded an 18-month development contract worth £4.6 billion, or $6.1 billion, to the Edgewing industrial consortium, which includes the companies developing the aircraft.

The publication also notes that Germany is reportedly considering joining GCAP after the collapse of its plan to develop the FCAS fighter jointly with France.

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Funding for heavy equipment

The budget document allocates €177 million in 2026 for two programs for new heavy army vehicles and the modernization of outdated Italian Ariete tanks. This is down from €281 million last year and significantly below the €425 million that the previous budget document projected for this year.

Italy is working with Rheinmetall on a program that provides for the delivery of 1,050 Lynx combat vehicles and 272 Panther tanks under a €23 billion agreement. In July, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said the cost of the program had been reduced by 18%. At the same time, the new budget forecasts that funding for the three programs will rise to €872 million in 2027.

Italy spent €782 million on the F-35 fighter program, which provides for the purchase of 115 aircraft, in 2026—less than the €961 million previously planned. Defense News’ calculation of spending on individual programs totals €12.8 billion, €307 million more than the €12.5 billion the publication obtained when adding up programs in the 2025 budget. At the same time, the publication did not see the section of the new document containing total defense spending.

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