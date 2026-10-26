About 3,000 tonnes of cargo were unloaded at the Libyan port of Tobruk, according to Interia. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera describes it as Russian military equipment. The publication reached this conclusion based on satellite images from Vantor. Russia, the aggressor state, may have delivered the cargo to Libya on two merchant vessels.

Logistical equipment

Libyan analyst Jalel Harchaoui of the Royal United Services Institute in London told Corriere della Sera that the bulk of the cargo consisted of logistical equipment. According to him, Russia is supplying resources for building fortifications and conducting operations hundreds of kilometres away from the four existing bases.

These facilities are located in territories controlled by Haftar's forces: near Benghazi and Sirte on the coast, in Al-Jufra in the central part of the country, and in Brak al-Shati in southwestern Libya.

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Activity in southern Libya

In Harchaoui's view, Russia seeks to operate primarily in the south of the country, near the border with Niger and in the area where the borders of Niger and Chad meet. The analyst believes that Moscow wants to play the role of an arbiter in the region.

Corriere della Sera writes that an increased Russian presence in Libya could give it greater control over migration routes. The newspaper suggests that this could potentially make it possible to use migrants for sabotage or provocations, and also states that Russia is expanding its activities in Libya to destabilize Europe from the Mediterranean side.

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