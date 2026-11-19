Italian company Alpitronic plans to invest $33.94 million in a facility for assembling fast charging stations for electric vehicles in Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA. The plant is scheduled to launch in February 2027, InsideEVs reports.

Production and jobs

The new facility will cover 173,315 square feet, or about 16,100 square meters. The company plans to create 70 jobs at the site. In addition to equipment assembly, the site will serve as a testing laboratory, repair center, logistics hub and warehouse.

Alpitronic's North American headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, while its global headquarters is in Bolzano, Italy. In 2024, the company opened its first local production site in Wisconsin.

HYC400 and HYC1000 charging systems

The Fort Mill plant will assemble HYC400 and HYC1000 charging systems. The HYC400 model can deliver up to 400 kW of power to one connected electric vehicle without a separate power cabinet. Such chargers are used, among others, by Ionna and Walmart.

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The HYC1000 system consists of a 1 MW power cabinet and up to four charging dispensers. Each dispenser can deliver up to 600 kW to one electric vehicle and have two connectors. The system can dynamically distribute available power among vehicles.

The company says that using silicon carbide components reduces energy losses. According to Alpitronic, such modules provide efficiency of up to 97.5% and make chargers more compact, quieter and less prone to heating.

To cover the costs of building improvements, the company will also receive a $200,000 Set-Aside grant from the York County Economic Development Coordination Council.

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