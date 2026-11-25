Italian alpine skier Federica Brignone has announced the end of her career due to an injury that prevents her from competing at the highest level. Channel NewsAsia reports on the decision by the 36-year-old athlete.

Return to the slope

On November 25, Brignone said she had returned to the slope for the first time since surgery performed in August. At that time, a plate and screws that had been installed in her left knee last year were removed. After two days on the snow, the athlete concluded that her leg had not yet fully recovered and that the pain remained too severe to continue competing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Olympic victories after a serious injury

In February, Brignone won two gold medals at the home Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games — in the super-G and giant slalom. This came ten months after a fall at the Italian Championships, as a result of which she suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The skier announced the end of her competitive career in a video released by the Italian Winter Sports Federation.

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