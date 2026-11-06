In Italy, the men's Lega Pallavolo Serie A, the women's Lega Volley Femminile and the Italian Volleyball Federation jointly opposed the International Volleyball Federation's FIVB proposal for a new international calendar for the next Olympic cycle. The organizations said the reform could pose risks to athletes' physical and mental health and negatively affect the sustainable development of volleyball. This was reported by Interia Sport.

What changes FIVB proposes

The proposed model provides for dividing the national team season into two parts: holding the Nations League in summer, and the World Championships and continental championships in winter. This format would mean a break of several weeks in national club championships.

Italian organizations described the limited time available for domestic competitions, which they estimate effectively fit into seven months, as a structural problem of the current schedule. In their view, the new proposal does not solve this problem but merely redistributes commitments between national and international tournaments, which could place even greater strain on the entire system.

Three concerns from the Italian side

The joint statement identified three key objections to the project. First, it concerns a greater number of matches, a denser schedule and more peak workload periods, which could reduce players' recovery time. Second, the Italian side believes that a break in December and January would diminish the importance of national leagues by depriving them of an important period for audiences, sponsors, television rights and fans.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The third concern is that the reform, according to the signatories, does not expand the space available for domestic championships but restricts it even further. “Without clubs and athletes, there is no volleyball,” the authors of the statement stressed.

Italy's position differs from the Polish side's assessment. Polish Volleyball Federation President Sebastian Świderski supported the changes while expressing concerns about certain elements of the calendar, in particular the timing of the Club World Championship. The Polish volleyball league also called for the current calendar to be reviewed. The European Volleyball Confederation, CEV, said that the international calendar for 2024–2028 does not sufficiently support the long-term development of the sport and needs to be revised.

FIVB President Fabio Azevedo, commenting on the discussion, defended the core principles of the reform and said that the federation would present an updated proposal taking into account comments on the initial draft.

Read us on