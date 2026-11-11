Education workers' unions in Italy have called on the government to reverse cuts to teaching and administrative-technical staff envisaged in the 2027 budget proposal. They said they cannot accept new cuts after previous staffing reductions.

Demand to reverse the cuts

The position of the Snals Confsal, Cisl Scuola, Uil Scuola and Anief unions was presented on November 11 at a press conference in Rome. As ANSA English reports, the organizations are demanding the removal from the budget proposal of cuts to teachers and administrative, technical and auxiliary staff.

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Calculating lost jobs

Cisl Scuola General Secretary Ivana Barbacci said the government had described the 2025 cuts as temporary. According to her, the current measures effectively amount to a repetition of the previous reduction. Taken together, the two stages will result in the loss of 14,808 jobs, the unions say.

Uil Scuola Rua General Secretary Giuseppe D'Aprile said it was time to invest in public schools rather than look for ways to save money.

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