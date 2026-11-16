Schools in several Italian cities received emails containing bomb threats on Monday, but no reports of evacuations had been received as of the time of publication. The emails claimed that an explosive device was due to detonate in 40 minutes.

Interior Ministry guidelines

As ANSA English reports, Italy’s Interior Ministry sent out a circular on Friday with recommendations on responding to threatening messages. The ministry said that threats sent in mass emails should not be considered credible.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for evacuation

According to the ministry’s circular, a proposal to evacuate a building must be made by the police or the prefecture. This requires, among other things, the discovery of suspicious objects, recorded anomalies that may be linked to the threat, or available data on previous incidents, reports or intelligence information.

Last week, thousands of Italian schools received false bomb threats. Hundreds of buildings were evacuated on Wednesday, and dozens on Thursday. The new emails were signed with the initials “M.A.” — the initials of Mikhail Andropov, whose name was used in last week’s threats.

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