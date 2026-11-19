Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Spyder, an open-top version of the 907-hp hybrid Temerario supercar. The vehicle received a folding hardtop that lowers vertically behind the seats. As Motor1 reports, this is the brand's first convertible with a retractable hardtop.

Roof and handling

Lamborghini says the vertical positioning of the roof when folded makes it possible to retain handling at the level of the Temerario coupe. According to the company, the Spyder's center of gravity becomes 3 mm lower and does not shift rearward because the roof remains between the front and rear axles.

For comparison, Lamborghini estimates that a traditional folding-roof storage layout raises the center of gravity by 7 mm and shifts it 11 mm rearward. The roof is operated by electric actuators and can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour. The car also has a neck-heating system that can heat up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hybrid powertrain

The Temerario Spyder is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three axial-flux electric motors. Combined output is 907 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The engine revs to 10,000 rpm, while in Launch Control mode the limit is temporarily raised to 10,250 rpm.

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According to Lamborghini, the supercar accelerates from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 213 miles per hour. An optional Akrapovič titanium exhaust system is also offered for the model.

Alleggerita package

Customers can order the Alleggerita package, designed to reduce the vehicle's weight. It includes carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer components, including a front splitter, engine cover, underbody panels, and side sill covers. Carbon-fiber wheels are additionally available, reducing unsprung mass.

According to the publication, the Spyder will cost about 3% more than the coupe. Lamborghini expects demand for the open-top version to match or exceed coupe sales.

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