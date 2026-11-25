Italian bank UniCredit has launched a certificate for retail clients linked to bitcoin’s performance. The product has a six-year term, caps the maximum return at 65% and promises to repay the initially invested funds at maturity, CoinDesk reports.

Certificate terms

The certificate tracks BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETP, but its holders do not buy or directly own bitcoin. The minimum investment is €1,000, and the certificate can be purchased through a UniCredit financial adviser.

Under the product’s terms, an investment of €1,000 may increase to €1,650 at maturity, even if bitcoin rises by more during that time. If bitcoin’s value declines, UniCredit promises to return the initial amount after the six-year term ends.

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Risks and timeframes

The bank’s promise to return the initial amount applies to investors who hold the certificate until maturity. Those who sell it earlier may incur losses. Repayment also depends on UniCredit’s ability to meet its obligations.

The certificate is denominated in euros and listed on the Munich Stock Exchange. Subscriptions for the product will run until December 18, while maturity is scheduled for December 22, 2032. The offer gives approximately 8 million UniCredit clients in Italy access to changes in bitcoin’s price through a banking investment product.

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