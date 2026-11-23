Italian jeweller Paolo Bulgari, who helped transform the family brand into an international luxury group, has died at the age of 89. The death of the jeweller was reported by Cyprus Mail, citing a statement by his family confirmed by Bulgari, which is now part of the French group LVMH.

Family jewellery house

Paolo Bulgari was born in Rome in 1937. He was the grandson of Sotirios Voulgaris, a Greek silversmith from the Epirus region who left Greece, settled in Italy and founded a business at the end of the 19th century that later became the Bulgari jewellery house. The family changed the spelling of its surname in the Italian manner.

Bulgari joined the family business in 1960 after studying law. He earned a reputation as one of the industry's leading experts in precious stones. Together with his brother Nicola, and later his nephew Francesco Trapani, he helped transform the Roman jewellery house into an international luxury group.

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Development of the BVLGARI brand

Paolo Bulgari had been chairman of the company since 1984. During this period, BVLGARI, whose name uses the classical Latin letter V instead of U, expanded from jewellery into watches, perfumes, accessories and hotels. The company also opened stores in major cities around the world, including New York, Paris and Geneva.

Bulgari jewellery was worn by Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie. Despite the brand's association with the world of luxury, colleagues remembered Bulgari as a reserved man who continued to work with clients at the historic boutique on Rome's Via Condotti. According to Italian media, he created jewellery sketches almost until the end of his life.

In 2011, the Bulgari family sold control of the company to LVMH in a deal worth about $5 billion, ending more than a century of family control. LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault said that Paolo Bulgari played a key role in the brand's success, preserving its Italian character and Roman heritage.

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