Italian bank UniCredit has submitted a request to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Germany’s Commerzbank in Frankfurt. The goal is to nominate its own representatives to the bank’s supervisory board, Tagesschau reports.

Required approvals obtained

UniCredit said it had received the final required approval from the Polish financial supervisory authority to enter Commerzbank. According to the outlet, the European Commission and the U.S. Federal Reserve had previously approved the acquisition of Commerzbank.

The date of the extraordinary meeting has not yet been set. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel had previously targeted holding it in the first quarter of 2027. Commerzbank’s management board must review the application and convene the meeting if the conditions stipulated by law are met.

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Possible changes in management

Commerzbank said that if Orcel is elected, he could be proposed to members of the supervisory board as a candidate for its chair. To do so, he must undergo a regulatory assessment of his professional suitability and reliability.

The new composition of the supervisory board could potentially appoint a new management board, including replacing the bank’s leadership headed by Bettina Orlopp. After that, Orcel plans to implement a strategy that предусматривает cutting around 7,000 jobs and reducing Commerzbank’s international network.

Tagesschau also notes that a possible merger of Commerzbank with Hypovereinsbank, UniCredit’s Munich-based subsidiary, is expected. In May, UniCredit offered a share exchange to all Commerzbank shareholders and gained access to nearly 50% of the German bank’s shares. Shareholders who agreed to the exchange are to receive UniCredit shares no later than December 7.

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