A court in Milan, Italy, has placed Revolut Bank UAB — a Lithuania-registered bank operating in Italy through a local branch — under judicial administration. The decision will remain in force for one year. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the court cited “serious shortcomings” in the bank’s anti-money laundering control system.

Transactions worth €41.9 million

A 39-page ruling reviewed by Reuters states that inadequate safeguards allowed 24 people who were under investigation or convicted of various crimes to conceal financial flows totalling €41.9 million between 2021 and 2026.

According to the court, other credit institutions filed 265 suspicious transaction reports related to these 24 individuals, while Revolut Bank UAB filed none. The Milan prosecutor’s office and the court believe that the bank failed to introduce adequate controls to prevent illegal activity.

Revolut is not a subject of the criminal investigation. The supervision applies only to the bank’s operations in Italy and is not expected to affect services for retail and corporate clients.

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Plan to address shortcomings

The court appointed two judicial administrators with broad supervisory and inspection powers. They must submit a preliminary report within 30 days and a full assessment of the anti-money laundering system within 90 days.

The bank must implement a 15-point plan: appoint an internal contact person within five days and submit a plan to address compliance issues within 60 days.

The court action is linked to a 2024 inspection by Italy’s financial police of Revolut Digital Assets Europe, an entity providing cryptocurrency services to European users. In a report completed in December 2024, police reported more than one million violations of customer verification and data retention rules, as well as 60 cases of failure to report suspicious transactions. The materials were forwarded to Italy’s Ministry of Economy, which is responsible for administrative sanctions.

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