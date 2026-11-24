Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has successfully undergone surgery on his injured right knee in Finland. The procedure was performed by Finnish specialist Professor Lasse Lempainen.

Surgery and recovery

During the operation, the athlete had his iliotibial tract lengthened. According to medical information, the 25-year-old tennis player's recovery is expected to take around three months. As a result, Sinner will likely miss the Australian Open, which will take place in January.

ANSA English reports, citing sources, that the operation was successful.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Long break

Sinner has not played since July, when he defended his Wimbledon title and won the fifth Grand Slam title of his career. On Monday, he arrived in Turku after the decision to undergo surgery. According to the agency, the tennis player had previously undergone an examination with Lempainen in Milan over the weekend.

At the beginning of November, Sinner dropped from first to second place in the world rankings, relinquishing the lead to German tennis player Alexander Zverev after a prolonged absence from the court.

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