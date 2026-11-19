Italian tennis player Flavio Cobolli lost his chance to reach the ATP Finals semifinals in Turin, Italy, after losing to American Frances Tiafoe 6:7 (6:8), 0:6. As ANSA English reports, it was the Italian's second defeat in the group stage.

Second defeat in the group

The 24-year-old Cobolli, ranked sixth in the world, had previously lost to Daniil Medvedev. In the final match of the Ivan Lendl Group, he will play Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who has already secured a place among the final four.

After the match, Cobolli called the defeat “the saddest match of my career.” He noted that playing in Italy is both a difficult and dreamlike experience, and said he felt sorry for the fans who have always supported him.

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Assessment of the match

The tennis player said he does not consider pressure to be the main reason for the setback. According to him, the court characteristics did not help him much, and he was unable to train as he wanted on the eve of the match.

Cobolli believed that in the first set he had more opportunities than his opponent and deserved to win it. After losing the tiebreak, he could not explain what happened next. In the match against Alcaraz, the Italian plans to try to create as many problems as possible for the player he called the best in terms of current form.

Jannik Sinner is not playing in the tournament due to a knee injury. Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori also lost their second doubles match and lost their chance to reach the semifinals.

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