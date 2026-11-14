In the United Kingdom, an ITV documentary showed possible violations in the accommodation of asylum seekers at a former military base in Crowborough, East Sussex. As The Guardian reports, an undercover ITV journalist worked there as a social support worker and filmed inside the former military training camp.

According to the makers of the documentary Inside The Asylum Camp, four or five people who had survived torture and should not have been there may have been housed at the site. Last May, the High Court ruled unlawful a change to Home Office policy that required torture survivors to share rooms with others. In Crowborough, asylum seekers are accommodated in large dormitories.

Welfare checks

The former military base is managed by Clearsprings Ready Homes. Its staff are required to conduct two comprehensive welfare checks per month for residents. However, ITV says that in hidden-camera footage, staff admit they do not ask all the required questions and shorten the checks.

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Employees also reported being behind on the 1,000 checks that must be carried out each month. One staff member said on video that flags of concern about specific asylum seekers in their files did not matter and that supposedly nobody returned to them anymore. When the journalist asked whether people could be left without proper support because of superficial checks, the employee answered affirmatively.

Human rights advocates' reaction

Louise Calvey, executive director of the charity Asylum Matters, called reports that torture survivors were being housed in military barracks horrifying. She said the government must urgently review the use of such camps to accommodate asylum seekers.

The Home Office's decision to house asylum seekers at former military sites in Crowborough and Wethersfield, Essex, has met with opposition from local residents. At the same time, police recorded a very low level of even minor offences among residents of the two camps. The Guardian approached the Home Office and Clearsprings Ready Homes for comment.

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