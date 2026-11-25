In Ituri province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, nearly six in ten surveyed women and adolescent girls said that violence or abuse in their lives began or intensified after the Ebola outbreak started. This is indicated by preliminary UNICEF data, The Japan Times reports.

Survey in Ituri

Researchers surveyed 1,062 women and girls aged 15 and older in five health zones of Ituri from August 28 to October 15. The monitoring was conducted by UNICEF, the Congolese women’s organization SOFEPADI, and Washington University in St. Louis.

More than one-third of respondents reported increased control over their movements, money, or phones, as well as emotional and psychological violence. Women and girls also reported physical and sexual violence.

UNICEF stressed that the findings do not establish a direct causal link between Ebola, outbreak response measures, and violence. At the same time, they indicate that fear and disruptions to everyday life caused by the epidemic may have increased pressure in households already affected by years of conflict, displacement, and instability.

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Stress from restrictions and lack of assistance

Seven in ten respondents said their families had faced at least one anti-epidemic measure — isolation, quarantine, or contact tracing. Among those who reported new or increased violence, nine in ten cited Ebola-related stress and fear as contributing factors.

The number of visits to eight safe spaces for women and girls operated by SOFEPADI in Ituri nearly tripled, from 1,183 in January–March to 3,548 in July–September. Nearly half of respondents who tried to obtain assistance or support were unable to do so.

Course of the outbreak

As of November 23, the country had recorded 11,955 confirmed Ebola cases and 5,867 deaths, corresponding to a fatality rate of nearly 50%. The outbreak is centered in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu. According to UNICEF, since the outbreak began, the organization and its partners have provided assistance to more than 3,300 survivors of gender-based violence in these two provinces, but programs protecting women and children face a 76% funding shortfall.

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