Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara will not personally take part in the discussion proposed by judges in the criminal trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. At the same time, she and State Attorney Amit Aisman remain open to direct negotiations on a possible agreed settlement of the case, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh, who conveyed Baharav-Miara’s position to the Jerusalem District Court, said that senior prosecution officials are authorized to represent the Attorney General and regularly update her on the progress of the hearings. According to her, Baharav-Miara’s personal appearance in court when a prosecution team is present does not comply with the working procedures of Israel’s prosecution service.

Position of the defense and judges

Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad insisted that the judges can summon Baharav-Miara regardless of her wishes. He referred to the recent summons of the State Attorney to the Supreme Court and said that the issues raised in Netanyahu’s trial are no less important.

The initiative for a closed discussion emerged after an appeal by lawyer Jacques Chen, who represents co-defendant and former controlling shareholder of Bezeq Shaul Elovitch. Judge Oded Shaham explained that Baharav-Miara is the official ultimately responsible for the prosecution’s position in the case. Presiding Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, responding to prosecutors’ objections regarding the grounds for such a step, noted that there are many unusual circumstances in this trial.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attempts to reach an agreement

The judges had previously urged the prosecution to reconsider the bribery charge in the so-called Case 4000 and proposed mediation to find an agreed solution. In June 2023, the panel pointed to difficulties in proving the elements of the bribery offense and suggested considering the withdrawal of this count. In June this year, the judges repeated this assessment, but the prosecution did not change its position.

Tirosh also said that the prosecution responded positively to an initiative by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to hold negotiations between the parties, but Netanyahu did not respond to it. This initiative is linked to Netanyahu’s pending request for a pardon and is separate from the judges’ proposal to speak with Baharav-Miara.

The trial, which began in May 2020, covers three cases. Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust in all three episodes, as well as bribery in Case 4000. He denies any wrongdoing.

Read us on