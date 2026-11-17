Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, agreed to meet with the chairs of US House of Representatives committees on December 2 for a closed-door transcribed interview. The discussion will concern controls on exports of artificial intelligence chips, The Hill reports.

Request from three committees

The request to interview Teter came from House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, China Committee Chairman John Moolenaar, and Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford. In a letter, they asked the company representative to respond by Friday evening and warned that they could issue a subpoena in the event of a refusal.

Lawmakers want to discuss the smuggling of AI chips, the possible use of Nvidia products by military structures of countries opposing the United States, as well as reports of possible interference in US export control policy and investigations, including those concerning Megaspeed.

An Nvidia spokesperson said the company looks forward to meeting with the committee chairs on December 2. According to a source familiar with the negotiations, Nvidia had previously offered for Teter to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in July, October, and early November regarding the diversion of AI chips, export controls, and Megaspeed, but the committee declined.

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Megaspeed investigation

Megaspeed is a Singapore-based data center company. The US Department of Commerce and Department of Justice are investigating whether it complied with export restrictions amid concerns over the possible transfer of chips to China.

As The New York Times wrote, last year Teter contacted agents working on the case, saying that Deputy Commerce Secretary Jeff Kessler had allowed the company to contact them. Soon afterward, the case was transferred to the Department of Justice, the publication noted. US agencies said that after an inspection of Megaspeed in June, the Department of Justice took the lead in the criminal investigation.

Increased attention to Megaspeed arose after Jensen Huang, who left his position as Nvidia’s chief executive officer, acknowledged a relationship with a former top Megaspeed executive. She is suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. Huang also agreed to testify before Congress on December 1.

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